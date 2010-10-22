Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins; 'Big Bang' Beats 'Grey's'

Despite across-the-board drops at all the networks

Thursday, CBS continued its ratings dominance, winning the night with a 3.3

rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Big

Bang Theory fell 7% to a 4.0 but was still the top-rated

program of the night in the key demo, beating ABC's Grey Anatomy for the first time by a tenth. $#*! My Dad Says dipped 3% to a 3.1 and The Mentalist slid 12% to a season-low 2.9. CSI was the only show on any network up this week, jumping 6% to a

3.3.

Fox came in second with a 2.8/8 for game five of

the NLCS, up 12% from the last time it was on Fox two years ago.

ABC placed third with a 2.6/7 and saw both of its

medical dramas slide. Grey's sunk 15%

to a 3.9 and Private Practice dropped

7% to a season-low 2.8.

NBC was fourth at a 2.1/6, with all of its

comedies posting double-digit losses. Community

fell 14% to a 1.9, 30 Rock tumbled

29% from last week's live show to a 2.2, The

Office was down 11% to a 3.4 and Outsourced

dropped1 2% to a series-low 2.3. The

Apprentice was flat at a 1.3.

The CW trailed with a 1.3/4. The Vampire Diaries scored a 1.6 with adults 18-49, matching its

season high, while Nikita was down a

tenth vs. its last original at a 1.0.