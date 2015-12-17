Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Amidst Reruns

With a Survivor finale up against a load of repeats, CBS grabbed the Wednesday broadcast ratings trophy with a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. ABC was the only competitor averaging a full point at 1.0/4. NBC had a 0.8/3, Fox a 0.7/2 and CW a 0.3/1.

Two hours of Survivor averaged a 2.2, with nearly 9.5 million viewers. The reunion special did a 1.7 in viewers 18-49. In the end it was—spoiler alert—Massachusetts firefighter Jeremy Collins winning the loot.

Last week’s Survivor did a 2.3, while last spring’s finale did a 2.2.

ABC aired repeats of its comedies before the special Nashville: On the Record, which averaged a 0.4.

NBC offered a rebroadcast of Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas at 0.8, then reruns of Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D.

Fox broadcasted repeats of Empire and Rosewood, and The CW had reruns of Arrow and Supernatural.