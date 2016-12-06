Primetime Ratings: CBS’ ‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’ Down

NBC won Monday night with a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. The Voice was a flat 2.0 and Timeless was up 9% to 1.2.

CBS did a 1.6/5, with Kevin Can Wait at a flat 1.5, Man With a Plan down 8% at 1.2, and 2 Broke Girls off 14% at 1.2, before a Big Bang Theory repeat. TheVictoria’s Secret Fashion Show did a 2.1, down 9% from last year’s airing.

ABC and Fox both posted 1.1/4s. ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight premiered at 1.3, same as it opened to last year, then Conviction did a 0.8, down 20%.

Fox’s Showtime at the Apollo, hosted by Steve Harvey, scored a 1.1 across prime.

CW did a 0.4/1, with two repeated Supergirl episodes.