Primetime Ratings: CBS Tops Thursday With 'Big Bang Theory'

CBS won Thursday night with adults 18-49 and total viewers, with a 3.4/10 and 13.5, respectively.

Big Bang Theory was the night's top-rated show, up 10% with adults 18-49 along to a 4.6, its highest rating since its debut. $#*! My Dad Says followed suit, also pulling its highest number to date with a 3.4. CSI was steady at a 3.3 ratings with the key adults demo. The Mentalist fell 9% to a 2.9 with the same demo, marking a season low.

ABC came in second for the night, with Private Practice up a whopping 44% with adults 18-49 to a 3.9 rating--a season high for the series and its best numbers since January. Thursday's episode followed last week's cliffhanger and focused on the aftermath of main character, Charlotte King's, sexual assault. Grey's Anatomy was up 10% to a 4.3 with key adults.

NBC followed, with Community down 21% from its last original episode to a 1.9. 30 Rock was up 9% to a 2.7 with adults 18-49, Outsourced was flat a t 2.7 and The Apprentice was also steady at a 1.4 with adults 18-49.

Bones and Fringe returned to Fox after their World Series hiatus, with each down 10% to a 2.5 and 1.8 rating, respectively.

The CW rounded out the night with Vampire Diaries (1.6) and Nikita (0.9) sliding a tenth each with adults 18-49.