Primetime Ratings: CBS Tops Sunday With ‘Amazing Race,' ‘Boss'

CBS won in the ratings last night in the 18-49 demo, after returning to its original programming from last week's Country Music Awards. The network earned an overall 2.6 rating/7 share according to overnight Nielsen numbers, with Amazing Race at 2.9. Undercover Boss returned with a 3.0, and CSI: Miami ended the night with a 2.5.

Fox came in second with an overall 2.1/6, returning from last week's slew of a repeats with new episodes for all of its animated comedies; The Simpsons opened with a 2.3, with recently renewed Bob's Burgers coming in at 1.9. Family Guy held the strongest rating for the night across all networks with a 3.3. The Cleveland Show was up 9% with its strong lead-ins to a 2.4.

NBC followed with an overall 2.0/6. America's Next Great Restaurant was down 14% to a 1.2, followed by Celebrity Apprentice, which fell 3% to a 2.9 in its 9-11 p.m. timeslot.

ABC fell to fourth with an overall 1.9/5. Secret Millionaire dropped to a series low of 2.3, and the two-hour return of Brother & Sisters earned a 1.8.