Primetime Ratings: CBS Tops Sleepy Monday

With the entirety of the schedule in repeats and up against Monday Night Football competition on

cable, it was a sleepy evening for the broadcast networks. CBS topped the English-language nets

with only a 1.9 rating/5 share in the adults 18-49 demo and 7.6 million total

viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

But Univision won out overall with the 18-49 demo, edging out CBS with 2.0/6 for its lineup of originals, incluing the two-hour finale of Soy Tu Duena.

ABC was second of the English-language nets with a 1.6/4 for its airing of the movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Fox placed third with a 1.0/3 for repeats of House and Lie To Me, NBC came in fourth with a 0.8/2 for three hours of Chuck reruns, and The CW followed with a

0.3/1.