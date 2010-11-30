Primetime Ratings: CBS Tops Night With Repeat Slate

CBS won Monday night with a slate of repeats, pulling an overall 2.4

rating/16 share among adults 18-49. The net also topped the night with

total viewers.

Fox followed with an overall 1.9/5, with Lie To Me jumping 29% to a season-high 2.2 with adults 18-49.

NBC brought in a 1.8/5, enjoying a boost thanks to the reduced competition from CBS. Chuck was up 18% from last week's season low, tying its season-high 2.0 rating with adults 18-49. The Event jumped 12% from last week's season low to a 1.9 with the same demo and Chase rose 14% to a 1.6.

ABC, however, had no such luck, drawing a 1.3/3 for the night. Without a Dancing With the Stars lead-in, Skating With the Stars plummeted 50% from last week's premiere to a 1.2 with the key adults demo. The reality competition series was followed by the CMA Country Christmas special, which pulled an anemic 1.4 rating with adults 18-49.

The CW rounded out the evening with an overall 1.0/3 with adults 18-49. Both Gossip Girl and 90210 were up a tick to a 1.0 rating in the demo.