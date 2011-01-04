Primetime Ratings: CBS Tops Monday While 'Bachelor' PremiereSlides

While ABC's premiere of The

Bachelor was off to a sluggish start Monday night, CBS topped the evening

with a lineup that was up across the board (vs. its last new episodes on Dec.

13). The net pulled an overall 3.6 rating/9 share with adults 18-49, according

to Nielsen overnight numbers.

On CBS, How I Met Your

Mother was up 8% to a 3.9 with adults 18-49, while Rules of Engagement climbed 6% to a 3.4. Two and a Half Men jumped a healthy 10% to a 4.6 rating, Mike & Molly was up a tick to a 3.7

and Hawaii Five-0 gained 4% to a 2.9.

ABC followed with an overall 2.7/7. The Bachelor's 2.9 rating with adults 18-49 marked a 12% drop from

last season's premiere and the series' second-lowest premiere to date. Castle was up 26% from its last new

episode (and season-low rating) on Dec. 6 to a 2.4 adults 18-49 rating.

Fox, NBC and The CW all aired repeats, posting a 1.3/3, 0.9/2 and 0.4/1,

respectively.