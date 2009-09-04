Primetime Ratings: CBS Tops Modest Thursday

Without Fox having the benefit of preseason football, CBS took home a weak Thursday in which every program, with the exception of "Big Brother," was in repeats and only three earned more than 2.0 rating.

The Eye's two hours of procedural dramas -- "The Mentalist" (2.5 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, 10 million viewers) and "CSI" (2.3/7, 9.5m) -- were second and third, respectively, for the night behind reality hit "Big Brother" (2.7/9, 8.6m).

Fox offered "Bones" (1.8/6, 5.8m) and "Fringe" (1.6/5, 5.8m), the latter being a "Tweet-peat" episode in which certain members of the cast interacted with fans and "tweeted" during the show, offering viewers their thoughts of the episode.

