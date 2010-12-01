Primetime Ratings: CBS Top With 'Rudolph,' 'VS Fashion Show'
CBS was tops Tuesday night with both adults 18-49,
posting a 3.4 rating/9 share, and total viewers at 12 million, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers.
The net's Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer led
the evening's specials with a 3.8 among adults 18-49, on par with last year's
numbers. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show followed, up 17% from last
season's show to a 3.4 rating.
Fox took second place Tuesday with an overall 3.3/9
with adults 18-49. Glee jumped a healthy 13% from last week's season low
to a 4.5 with the key adults demo, marking it the top-rated show of the night. Raising Hope was up 8% to a 2.7 and Running
Wilde gained a tenth from its last original episode three weeks ago with a
1.4.
NBC placed third with a 2.6/7. Its Christmas In
Rockefeller Center drew a 1.9 rating, up a tick from last year. The
Biggest Loser, pushed an hour later, was up 26% to a 2.9.
ABC followed with a 1.9/5 with adults 18-49. Dr. Suess' How the
Grinch Stole Christmas slid 25% from last year to a 2.1 rating with the
demo. Shrek The Halls was down 17% from the last holiday season to a
2.4. No Ordinary Family jumped a
tenth to a 1.9 rating in a new 9 p.m. airing. Detroit 1-8-7 slid 6%
to a 1.8 with adults 18-49.
The CW drew an overall 0.8/2. One Tree Hill and Life
Unexpected were both steady with adults 18-49.
