Primetime Ratings: CBS Top With 'Rudolph,' 'VS Fashion Show'

CBS was tops Tuesday night with both adults 18-49,

posting a 3.4 rating/9 share, and total viewers at 12 million, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

The net's Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer led

the evening's specials with a 3.8 among adults 18-49, on par with last year's

numbers. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show followed, up 17% from last

season's show to a 3.4 rating.

Fox took second place Tuesday with an overall 3.3/9

with adults 18-49. Glee jumped a healthy 13% from last week's season low

to a 4.5 with the key adults demo, marking it the top-rated show of the night. Raising Hope was up 8% to a 2.7 and Running

Wilde gained a tenth from its last original episode three weeks ago with a

1.4.

NBC placed third with a 2.6/7. Its Christmas In

Rockefeller Center drew a 1.9 rating, up a tick from last year. The

Biggest Loser, pushed an hour later, was up 26% to a 2.9.

ABC followed with a 1.9/5 with adults 18-49. Dr. Suess' How the

Grinch Stole Christmas slid 25% from last year to a 2.1 rating with the

demo. Shrek The Halls was down 17% from the last holiday season to a

2.4. No Ordinary Family jumped a

tenth to a 1.9 rating in a new 9 p.m. airing. Detroit 1-8-7 slid 6%

to a 1.8 with adults 18-49.

The CW drew an overall 0.8/2. One Tree Hill and Life

Unexpected were both steady with adults 18-49.