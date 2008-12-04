Primetime Ratings: CBS On Top With 'Rudolph', Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

CBS won a night filled with a bunch of specials and a reality show premiere.



Season classic Rudolph guided the network to a victory in the 18-49 demo, averaging a 4.2 rating/12 share to lead all shows for the night. CBS averaged a 3.4/9, also winning the 10-11 time period with the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (3.6/10).



The only hour CBS didn't win was 9-10. That was claimed by the second hour of Fox's new reality show, Secret Millionaire, in which real millionaires pose as poor folks to gauge who should get a cash windfall our of the millionaire's own wallet/pocketbook.



That show averaged a 2.3/6 in its first hour at 8-9, but grew to a 3/6 at 9-10. Fox was second on the night as a result, just edging out NBC in the demo with a 2.6/7 to NBC's 2.5/7.



The caveat is that these are overnight numbers that could change with the addition of time-shifted viewing.



NBC's top show was Law & Order with a .29/8 at 9-10.



ABC was fourth with a 1.9/5. Pushing Daisies was living up to its name, not registering much of a pulse at a 1.5/4 at 8-9, though up against Rudolph,Millionaire and NBC's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting spectacular.



The CW was fifth with a .5/1 for an all Stylista night of repeats and originals that ranged from a .4 to a .6.