Primetime Ratings: CBS Ties Fox Thursday as 'Big Bang' Beats 'Idol'

Fox and CBS tied on Thursday night with both earning a 3.2

rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Big Bang Theory dominated American Idol in both the half-hour (5.2

vs. Idol's 4.0) and overall, with Idol falling 14% from last Thursday to a

4.4. Year-over-year, that's down 39%, when the Thursday night telecast posted a

7.2. Following Idol, Fox returned The Finder from its last new episode on

Feb. 9 down 9% to a 2.0.

After Big Bang,

which was up a tenth, iRob! slipped 6%

to a 3.0. Person of Interest was up

11% to a 3.1, while The Mentalist dropped

7% to a 2.5.

ABC followed with an overall 2.3/6. After earning a steady 1.5

with Wipeout, Grey's Anatomy fell a tenth to a 3.1. Private Practice was down 15% to a 2.2.

NBC saw double-digit gains as The Office rose 13% to a 2.6 and Up All Night grew 20% to a 1.8. 30

Rock and Parks and Recreation were

both flat at 1.5 and 1.7, respectively. The network earned an overall 1.6/4.

The CW was in all repeats to post a 0.4/1.