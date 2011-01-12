Primetime Ratings: CBS Takes Tuesday With ‘NCIS'
CBS topped Tuesday with an easy win among both adults 18-49 and
total viewers. The network drew an overall 3.5 rating/9 share and a whopping
17.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
NCIS led the night
with a 4.5 season-high rating and a series-high 22 million viewers. NCIS: LA also recorded a season high in
total viewers and posted a 3.7 rating with key adults, the show's best since
October. The Good Wife's 2.3 with the
demo was also its best rating since October.
NBC came in second with a 3.5/9 for the night. Parenthood was down a tick from last
week to a 2.2 with adults 18-49, as was The
Biggest Loser, which pulled a 3.2.
Fox followed with a 1.7/4, with Million Dollar Money Drop up 38% with adults 18-49 to a 1.8.
ABC was down across the board and took fourth place with an
overall 1.5/4. V was down a tenth
from last week's premiere to a 1.9 with adults 18-49. No Ordinary Family also dropped, sliding 21% to a 1.5. Detroit 1-8-7 fell 10% to a 1.1 rating.
The CW picked up the rear with a night of repeats, posting
an overall 0.4/1 with adults 18-49.
