Primetime Ratings: CBS Takes Tuesday With ‘NCIS'

CBS topped Tuesday with an easy win among both adults 18-49 and

total viewers. The network drew an overall 3.5 rating/9 share and a whopping

17.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NCIS led the night

with a 4.5 season-high rating and a series-high 22 million viewers. NCIS: LA also recorded a season high in

total viewers and posted a 3.7 rating with key adults, the show's best since

October. The Good Wife's 2.3 with the

demo was also its best rating since October.

NBC came in second with a 3.5/9 for the night. Parenthood was down a tick from last

week to a 2.2 with adults 18-49, as was The

Biggest Loser, which pulled a 3.2.

Fox followed with a 1.7/4, with Million Dollar Money Drop up 38% with adults 18-49 to a 1.8.

ABC was down across the board and took fourth place with an

overall 1.5/4. V was down a tenth

from last week's premiere to a 1.9 with adults 18-49. No Ordinary Family also dropped, sliding 21% to a 1.5. Detroit 1-8-7 fell 10% to a 1.1 rating.

The CW picked up the rear with a night of repeats, posting

an overall 0.4/1 with adults 18-49.