Primetime Ratings: CBS Takes Tuesday Despite Ratings Slump

CBS topped Tuesday once again with both adults 18-49 and total viewers, despite its lineup being down across the board. The network drew an overall 3.2 rating/9 and 16.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



NCIS was down 9% from last week's season high to a 4.1 rating with the key adults demo. NCIS: LA fell 11% from its season high to a 3.3, while The Good Wife's tied a series low 2.1 rating, down 9% from last week.

NBC came in second with a 2.6/7 for the night, though its lineup continued its ratings drop. Parenthood was down again, falling 5% to a 2.0 with adults 18-49, as was The Biggest Loser: Couples, which fell 9% to a 2.9 .

Fox followed with a 1.7/5, with Million Dollar Money Drop up a tick from its last new episode on Jan. 11 to a 1.9 rating with adults 18-49 .

ABC's lineup enjoyed some recovery from last week's ratings slump and tied Fox for third place at a 1.7/5. V was up 5% from its series low to a 2.0 rating with adults 18-49, as was No Ordinary Family, which jumped 20% to a 1.5. A 20/20 special featuring an interview with Mark E. Kelly, the husband of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords -- who was shot in the head during a Tucson, Ariz. shooting spree, at 10 p.m. earned a 1.3 with the key adults demo, marking a 30% ratings jump from last week's Detroit 1-8-7.

The CW picked up the rear, posting an overall 0.8/2 with adults 18-49 and a season high 1.8 million viewers. The series finale of Life Unexpected pulled a 0.8 rating with adults 18-49, down 13% from its last new episode but still a notch above its 0.7 average for fall's original episodes.