Primetime Ratings: CBS Takes Low-Rated Race

CBS was best of the broadcasters on a soft Thursday, putting up a 0.9 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 4 share. CBS had repeated comedies before Amazing Race did a flat 0.9 and a second hour at 0.8.

ABC, Fox and NBC all had a 0.8/3. After a Scandal repeat, a new Scandal slipped 7% to 1.3. The Catch was off 14% at 0.6.

Fox’s shows grew week over week. MasterChef Junior climbed 11% to 1.0, and Kicking and Screaming grew 20% to 0.6.

NBC’s Superstore rated a 0.9, up a tenth from its last airing and Powerless a flat 0.6. Two hours of returning The Blacklist rated a 0.9 and 0.8.

The CW had a Supernatural repeat, then H1Z1: Fight for the Crown did a 0.2.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision had a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.5/2.