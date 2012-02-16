Primetime Ratings: CBS' 'Survivor' Premieres to Series Low
American Idol
topped Wednesday night with a 6.0 rating, down a tenth compared to last week's
6.1, leading Fox to the win with an overall 6.0 rating/16 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS' Survivor: One
World, the show's 24th season, premiered at 8 p.m. to a 3.0,
down 25% from last season's finale in Dec. 2011, to a series low. Criminal Minds was also down, dipping 9%
to a season-low 3.0. CSI was one of
the few shows across primetime to mark any improvement, up 8% to a 2.7, placing
the network in second place with an overall 2.9/8.
ABC's lineup was down to lows across the board, with The Middle falling a tenth to a 2.5, a
season low. Both Suburgatory, down 8%
to a 2.4, and Revenge, down a tenth
to a 2.4, hit series lows. Modern Family slipped
15% to a season-low 4.7, while Happy
Endings hit a season-low 2.5, dropping 14% from last week. The network
still managed to place in third with an overall 2.8/7.
NBC, posting a 1.3/3 for the night, saw Whitney increase a tenth to a 1.6. Are You There, Chelsea? was down 7% to a 1.4, while Rock Center with Brian Williams dove 27%
to a 0.8. Law & Order: SVU hit a
series-low 1.7, down 15%.
The CW's ReModeled hit
a series low, shedding 33% to a cancel-ready 0.2. One Tree Hill was flat at 0.7. The network ended with an
overall 0.3/5.
