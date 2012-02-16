Primetime Ratings: CBS' 'Survivor' Premieres to Series Low

American Idol

topped Wednesday night with a 6.0 rating, down a tenth compared to last week's

6.1, leading Fox to the win with an overall 6.0 rating/16 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS' Survivor: One

World, the show's 24th season, premiered at 8 p.m. to a 3.0,

down 25% from last season's finale in Dec. 2011, to a series low. Criminal Minds was also down, dipping 9%

to a season-low 3.0. CSI was one of

the few shows across primetime to mark any improvement, up 8% to a 2.7, placing

the network in second place with an overall 2.9/8.

ABC's lineup was down to lows across the board, with The Middle falling a tenth to a 2.5, a

season low. Both Suburgatory, down 8%

to a 2.4, and Revenge, down a tenth

to a 2.4, hit series lows. Modern Family slipped

15% to a season-low 4.7, while Happy

Endings hit a season-low 2.5, dropping 14% from last week. The network

still managed to place in third with an overall 2.8/7.

NBC, posting a 1.3/3 for the night, saw Whitney increase a tenth to a 1.6. Are You There, Chelsea? was down 7% to a 1.4, while Rock Center with Brian Williams dove 27%

to a 0.8. Law & Order: SVU hit a

series-low 1.7, down 15%.

The CW's ReModeled hit

a series low, shedding 33% to a cancel-ready 0.2. One Tree Hill was flat at 0.7. The network ended with an

overall 0.3/5.