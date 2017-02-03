Primetime Ratings: CBS’ ‘Superior Donuts’ Off to Solid Start

CBS comedy Superior Donuts came out on top among the three series premieres Thursday, earning a 1.9 rating. Fellow newbie Training Day got off to a soft 0.9. The Big Bang Theory pulled in a 3.1 (down three tenths from its last original), Mom a 1.6 (down a tenth), and Life in Pieces a 1.3 (down two tenths). CBS came in second for the night with a 1.6 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC took the top spot with a 1.8/6. Grey’s Anatomy fell three tenths to a 2.3. Scandal dropped 10% to a 1.8, and How to Get Away With Murder fell two tenths to a 1.3.

NBC followed with a 1.1/4. Superhero comedy Powerless scored a 1.1, while Superstore matched its last original at 1.2. Chicago Med was flat at 1.2, and Blacklist scored a 0.9.

Fox came in fourth with a 0.9/3. The finale of Hell’s Kitchen did a 1.1, down a tenth, and My Kitchen Rules was flat at a 0.7.

The CW scored a 0.5/2. Supernatural was flat at 0.6, and Riverdale slipped a tenth to a 0.4.