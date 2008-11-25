Primetime Ratings: CBS Still On Top With Monday Comedies, 'CSI: Miami'
ABC got a ratings boost from Dancing With the Stars' penultimate dance-off, but not enough to top the one-two punch of CBS' red hot Monday comedies and CSI: Miami.
CBS won the prime time ratings race in the 18-49 demo with a 4.1 rating/10 share average, led by the top sitcom on TV, Two and a Half Men (5.3/12), How I Met Your Mother (4.3/11) and Big Bang Theory (3.9/10). It also easily won the 10-11 p.m. time slot with CSI: Miami (3.8/10).
ABC was second with a 3.7/9 thanks to an hour-and-a-half of Dancing, which grew from a 4.2/11 in its first half hour to a 5.3/12 in its last.
NBC was third with at a 2.7/7, topped by Heroes at a 3.6/9, but that was only good enough for third at 9-10 p.m. behind ABC and CBS. NBC got little production out of My Own Worst Enemy at 10-11 p.m., which only averaged a 1.9/5.
Fox was a distant fourth at a 1.9/5 for ratings disappointment, Terminator: Sarah Connor series (1.8/5) and Prison Break (2.1/5).
The CW rounded out the list at number five with a .8/2 for One Tree Hill (one repeat, one new episode).
