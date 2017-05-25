Primetime Ratings: CBS Seizes Title With ‘Survivor’ Finale

CBS was the winner among broadcasters Wednesday, posting a 1.7 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. That was just ahead of Fox’s 1.6/7. The Survivor finale scored a 1.9 and was up 12% over the previous episode, while the Reunion Show did a 1.4. December’s Survivor finale scored a 2.0 and the Reunion Show a 1.4.

On Fox, Shots Fired grew 13% to 0.9 while the Empire season finale had a 2.4, up 14% from last week, leading to the network’s 1.6.

ABC was next at 1.3/5. Its Dirty Dancing adaptation had a 1.3 and took up the whole of the network’s prime.

NBC did a 1.1/4. A repeat of Law & Order: SVU led into the two-hour season finale, which climbed 8% to 1.3.

The CW had a 0.5/2, with Arrow growing 20% to 0.6 and The 100 at a flat 0.3.

Among Spanish-language players, Univision had a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/1.