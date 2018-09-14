Primetime Ratings: CBS Scores With Booming ‘Big Brother’

CBS took the ratings crown Thursday, with Big Brother setting the pace en route to a 1.2 score in prime for the network, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That easily topped the 0.7/3 that ABC posted.

Fox, NBC and Telemundo all did a 0.5/2. Univision rated a 0.4/2 and The CW a 0.1/1.

CBS had comedy reruns before Big Brother, which did a 1.7, up 27% over last week, when it was up against football. A SWAT repeat followed.

ABC had a Celebrity Family Feud repeat leading in to the Match Game finale, which was up 33% at 0.8. Take Two closed out prime up 25% at 0.5.

Fox had repeats of MasterChef and The Gifted.

NBC aired four The Good Place reruns and one of Law & Order: SVU.

The CW had repeats of Supernatural and The Originals.