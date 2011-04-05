Primetime Ratings: CBS Scores Win with NCAA Championship Game

CBS

was able to win the Monday ratings battle in the 18-49 demo, thanks to

its broadcast of the 2011 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The game between Butler

University and the University of Connecticut netted a 6.7 during the

9:30-11 p.m. slot, down 6% from last year's game. The pregame coverage,

which started at 9 p.m., drew a 4.4. The network had an overall 5.0

rating/13 share.

ABC came in second with a 4.0/10, and saw drops across the board. Dancing With the Stars fell 10% to 4.6 and Castle was down 12% to a 2.9.

Despite a night of repeats, Fox edged out NBC for third with a 1.3/3 overall.

NBC had a 1.1/3 overall in the demo. Following a repeat of Chuck, The Event stayed at 1.2 for another week. The season finale of Harry's Law saw the freshman legal drama slip an even further 19% to a new series low 1.3.

Rounding out the night was The CW, which aired repeats for a 0.3/1.