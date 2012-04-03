Primetime Ratings: CBS Scores Win With NCAA Championship Game

CBS

was able to win the Monday ratings battle in the 18-49 demo, thanks to

its broadcast of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Kentucky's victory over Kansas

netted a 7.0 fast-affiliate rating from 9:30-11 p.m., up 4% from last

year's prelims. The pregame coverage, which started at 9 p.m., drew a

4.4, even with last year. The network had an overall 5.1 rating/13

share. (Due to the nature of live programming, ratings are subject to

higher-than-normal adjustments.)

NBC finished in second with a 3.4/9. The Voice fell 9% to a season-low 4.1, but Smash was up 5% to a 2.2.

Fox returned Bones from its extended hiatus to a 2.5 in its new timeslot, up 4% over its last original. House drew a 2.2, up 5% from its last original two weeks ago. The network drew a fourth-place 2.4/6.

ABC was in third with a 2.6/7. Dancing With the Stars fell 13% to a 2.8 from 8-10 p.m., tying a low for a performance show. Castle drew a 2.2, down 4%.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1. Gossip Girl returned was even with its last original in February with a 0.5.