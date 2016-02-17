Primetime Ratings: CBS Rolls to Easy Win

CBS won the broadcast battle Wednesday with a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That easily beat NBC’s 1.3/4, The CW’s 1.0/3, Fox’s 0.9/3 and ABC’s 0.8/3.

It was not a strong night for broadcast television. CBS’ NCIS slipped 4% to a 2.3, while NCIS: New Orleans grew 11% to a 2.0. Limitless fell 8% to 1.2.

On NBC, Hollywood Game Night slid 9% to 1.0, while Chicago Med dropped 13% to 1.4 and Chicago Fire was off 11% to 1.6.

The Flash on The CW was off 6% from last week at 1.5, and iZombie was flat at 0.6.

Fox had New Girl at 1.2, down 14%, Grandfathered off 11% at 0.8, Brooklyn Nine-Nine down 10% to 0.9, and The Grinder sliding 25% to 0.6.

On ABC, Fresh Off the Boat grew 8% to 1.3, and The Muppets fell 11% to 0.8. Marvel’s Agent Carter registered a 0.7 across two hours, down 13%.