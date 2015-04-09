Primetime Ratings: CBS Returns Wednesday Lineup to Win Night

CBS returned its full Wednesday lineup after a week off to win the night with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Criminal Minds was down a tenth with a 2.0 and CSI: Cyber was steady with its last original scoring a 1.4. Survivor, which aired last week, rose 5% to a 2.3.

A special Wednesday edition of The Voice pushed NBC to second on the night with a 1.8/6. The 2.1 rating for The Voice was down more than 20% from both shows earlier in the week but improved that time slot’s normal performance by 75%.

ABC was in third with a 1.6/5. The Middle was even with a 1.8 and The Goldbergs dipped a tenth to a 1.9. Following a repeat Modern Family, Black-ish sank 21% to its lowest rating so far of 1.9 and Nashville was down 15% to a series-low 1.1.

Fox was in fourth as American Idol fell 22% to a 1.4.

The CW aired repeats.