Primetime Ratings: CBS Returns Lineup to Win Tuesday

CBS returned its Tuesday lineup from a week off to win the

night with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS was even with its last episode with a

2.7 while NCIS: Los Angeles was off by a tenth for a 2.6. Golden Boy

was also down a tenth to a 1.4.

NBC was right behind with a 2.1/6. The Voice declined

13% from last Tuesday to a 4.0. Ready for Love, whichwas recently pulled by NBC, was even with last week's 1.2 rating. Beginning

next week, Voice will extend to two hours with Grimm taking over

the 10 p.m. slot.

ABC and Fox tied for third (ABC had more total viewers) with

a 1.5/4 each. Dancing With the Stars was down 9% to a 2.0 while Body

of Proof rose a tenth to a 1.5. Earlier, Splash was even with last

week at 1.1. Fox's Hell's Kitchen was down 10% to a 1.9.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. Hart

of Dixie was down two tenths in the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 0.4 and

also dropped a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.4 as well.