Primetime Ratings: CBS Returns Lineup to Win Tuesday
CBS returned its Tuesday lineup from a week off to win the
night with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS was even with its last episode with a
2.7 while NCIS: Los Angeles was off by a tenth for a 2.6. Golden Boy
was also down a tenth to a 1.4.
NBC was right behind with a 2.1/6. The Voice declined
13% from last Tuesday to a 4.0. Ready for Love, whichwas recently pulled by NBC, was even with last week's 1.2 rating. Beginning
next week, Voice will extend to two hours with Grimm taking over
the 10 p.m. slot.
ABC and Fox tied for third (ABC had more total viewers) with
a 1.5/4 each. Dancing With the Stars was down 9% to a 2.0 while Body
of Proof rose a tenth to a 1.5. Earlier, Splash was even with last
week at 1.1. Fox's Hell's Kitchen was down 10% to a 1.9.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. Hart
of Dixie was down two tenths in the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 0.4 and
also dropped a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.4 as well.
