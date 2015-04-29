Primetime Ratings: CBS Returns Lineup to Win Tuesday

CBS returned its normal Tuesday lineup to lead among the broadcasters with an overall 1.7 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NCIS earned a 1.9, down 5%, while NCIS: New Orleans was even with a 1.8. Person Of Interest notched a 1.4, down 7% from its last episode.

NBC took second with a 1.6/5. The Voice fell 19% to a series-low 2.1. Undateable dropped 14% to a series-low 1.2 and One Big Happy shed 18% to a 0.9, its lowest rating so far. Chicago Fire dipped 6% to a 1.5.

Despite a tie-in with Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Age of Ultron, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. declined 13% to tie its series-low 1.4. A 10th anniversary special of Dancing With the Stars drew a 1.7 and an ABC News special at 10 p.m. notched a 1.4 rating. ABC was in third with a 1.5/5.

The CW again topped Fox on Tuesday with a 1.1/4. The Flash rose 15% to a 1.5 and iZombie improved 17% to a 0.7.

Fox rounded out the evening with a 1.0/3. Hell’s Kitchen dipped a tenth to a 1.1, while New Girl returned from a few weeks off up 11% to a 1.0. Weird Loners was also up a tenth with a 0.6.