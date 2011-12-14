Primetime Ratings: CBS Returns Lineup to Tie Fox

The

return of CBS' Tuesday lineup from a few weeks off was good enough to pull the

network into a tie with Fox for first place with both nets drawing an overall

2.9 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS

(3.5) and NCIS: Los Angeles (3.0), were both even with their last

originals on Nov. 22, while Unforgettable was down a tenth from its last

new episode with a 2.1.

For

Fox, Glee and New Girl were down a tenth to a 2.9 and 3.3,

respectively. Raising Hope was up a tenth to a 2.3.

The

season finale of The Biggest Loser helped NBC take third with an overall

2.2/6. While Loser was up 23% from last week, it was down 33% from last

fall's finale for its lowest-rated fall ender. Earlier, at 8 p.m., the special William

& Kate: Inside the Royal Marriage drew a 1.2.

ABC's

night of mostly repeats put the network in fourth with a 1.5/4. Its only new

episode of the night, Last Man Standing, drew a series-low 2.2, down 15%

from last week.

The CW rounded out

the evening with repeats for a 0.3/1.