Primetime Ratings: CBS Returns Lineup to Tie Fox
The
return of CBS' Tuesday lineup from a few weeks off was good enough to pull the
network into a tie with Fox for first place with both nets drawing an overall
2.9 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS
(3.5) and NCIS: Los Angeles (3.0), were both even with their last
originals on Nov. 22, while Unforgettable was down a tenth from its last
new episode with a 2.1.
For
Fox, Glee and New Girl were down a tenth to a 2.9 and 3.3,
respectively. Raising Hope was up a tenth to a 2.3.
The
season finale of The Biggest Loser helped NBC take third with an overall
2.2/6. While Loser was up 23% from last week, it was down 33% from last
fall's finale for its lowest-rated fall ender. Earlier, at 8 p.m., the special William
& Kate: Inside the Royal Marriage drew a 1.2.
ABC's
night of mostly repeats put the network in fourth with a 1.5/4. Its only new
episode of the night, Last Man Standing, drew a series-low 2.2, down 15%
from last week.
The CW rounded out
the evening with repeats for a 0.3/1.
