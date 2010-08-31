Primetime Ratings: CBS Reruns Top Monday Again

CBS repeats again won Monday night with adults 18-49 and total viewers, posting a 2.0 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Big Bang Theory was the highest-rated show of the night and Two and a Half Men drew the largest audience.

ABC's Bachelor Pad episode featuring a Dancing With the Stars cast announcement was flat versus last week, but beat Fox's Lie To Me in the 9-10 p.m. hour, which was down a tenth of a ratings point to a 1.7.

NBC and The CW trailed with a 1.3/4 and 0.4/1, respectively.