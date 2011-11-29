Primetime Ratings: CBS Repeats Win Monday; 'Terra Nova' Up

CBS managed to beat out the competition Monday with a night of

repeats, posting an overall 2.7 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

Fox secured second place with an overall 2.4/6 as both Terra Nova, up a tenth to a 2.2, and House, also up a tenth to a 2.6, showed

improvement.

ABC, in third with overall 1.7/4, aired Christmas fare

including the classic Dr. Seuss' How the

Grinch Stole Christmas, up 14% from last year to a 2.5, and Shrek the Halls, up 8% to a 2.6. At 9

p.m., new game show You Deserve It was

down 18% from last week's premiere to a 1.4.

NBC's The Sing-Off season

finale was up 21% from last week to a 1.7, but down 37% from last year's finale. Rock Center with Brian Williams rebounded

from last week to grow 33% to a 1.2 (it should be noted that some local

affiliates aired Monday Night Football,

and ratings are likely to be adjusted). The network ended with an overall

1.5/4.

The CW posted an overall 0.7/2 as Hart of Dixie matched its series high in A18-49 at 0.8, and hit a

series high 1.0 in A18-34 and 1.7 in W18-34. Gossip Girl was down a tenth to a 0.6 in A18-49.