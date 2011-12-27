Primetime Ratings: CBS Repeats Win Monday
On
a night where most network's aired specials or repeats, CBS' repeats was good
enough for the Monday win, with a 1.9 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
NBC
aired mostly new programming for a second-place 1.4/4. You Deserve It
was up two tenths from last Monday to a 1.7 and Rock Center dropped 25%
to a 0.9.
ABC's
You Deserve It was down a tenth to a 1.0 and the network aired the movie
Rudolph's Shiny New Year at 8 p.m. for 0.9. The network finished in
third with a 0.9/2.
Fox aired repeats
for a 0.8/2 and The CW finished with a 0.3/1, airing the movie The Education
of Charlie Banks.
