Primetime Ratings: CBS Repeats Win Monday

On

a night where most network's aired specials or repeats, CBS' repeats was good

enough for the Monday win, with a 1.9 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC

aired mostly new programming for a second-place 1.4/4. You Deserve It

was up two tenths from last Monday to a 1.7 and Rock Center dropped 25%

to a 0.9.

ABC's

You Deserve It was down a tenth to a 1.0 and the network aired the movie

Rudolph's Shiny New Year at 8 p.m. for 0.9. The network finished in

third with a 0.9/2.

Fox aired repeats

for a 0.8/2 and The CW finished with a 0.3/1, airing the movie The Education

of Charlie Banks.