Primetime Ratings: CBS Repeats Tie 'Terra Nova' Finale

The

two-hour season finale of Fox's much-hyped Terra Nova drew a 2.2

rating/6 share, up a tenth from last week, but not enough to overtake CBS'

repeats as the networks split the Monday win.

NBC's

Fear Factor, in its second week since its return, dropped 29% from its

premiere audience for a 2.4 at 9 p.m. The premiere of the new game show Who's

Still Standing drew a 1.5 at 8 p.m. and Rock Center went up a tenth

to a 1.2.

ABC

aired a mix of repeats and specials for a fourth-place 1.1/3. The Kung Fu

Panda Holiday Special drew a 1.3, followed by A Chipmunk Christmas

with a 1.4. Game show You Deserve It was up two tenths to a 1.1.

The

CW finished out the night with repeats for an overall 0.3/1.