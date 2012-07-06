PrimetimeRatings: CBS Repeats Beat ABC, Fox Originals
Even though it
didn't air any new programming, CBS won Thursday with
an overall 1.7 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers.
Fox took second with a 1.4/5, and saw both of its dating shows improve. Take
Me Out was up three tenths to a 1.3 and The Choice improved by four
tenths to a 1.6.
ABC was right
behind in third place with a 1.3/4. Duets stayed at its low of 1.0, Wipeout
was down two tenths from its summer premiere to a 1.7 and Rookie Blue
rebounded from its season low to a 1.3.
NBC took fourth
with a 0.6/2. Saving Hope was down three tenths to a 0.4, its lowest
rating so far. Rock Center was up a tenth to a 0.9.
The CW aired the
finale of Breaking Pointe for a 0.3, which was even with last week. The network
finished with an overall 0.3/1.
