Primetime Ratings: CBS Outwits, Outplays, Outlasts Competition With ‘Survivor’ Finale

CBS took the ratings prize in Wednesday prime, putting up a 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. That doubled the 0.9/4 posted by CBS.

CBS had the Survivor finale at 1.9. The reunion special did a 1.6. Survivor did a 1.6 the week before, and its spring finale scored a 1.9.

NBC had a Will & Grace repeat, then the film Pitch Perfect at 0.9.

ABC did a 0.6/2. It had repeated comedies, then a repeated Match Game.

Fox was at 0.5/2 with repeats of Empire and Star.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer scored a 0.3 and The Top 12 Greatest Christmas Movies of All Time a 0.2.