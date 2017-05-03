Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Tie Atop Heap

CBS and NBC finished atop the broadcaster heap Tuesday, both with a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share.

CBS saw NCIS grow 8% to 1.4 and Bull climb 9% to 1.2, before NCIS: New Orleans fell 9% to 1.0.

On NBC, The Voice slipped 11% to 1.6 and a double run of comedy Great News did a 0.8 and 0.6; Great News had a 1.2 and 1.0 when it debuted a week ago. Chicago Fire rated a 1.2, down a tenth of a point.

ABC was next at 0.9/3. The Middle did a 1.1, down a tenth of a point, and American Housewife a flat 1.2, then Fresh Off the Boat scored a flat 1.0 and Imaginary Mary fell 13% to 0.7. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. grew 17% to 0.7.

Fox scored a 0.8/3, as Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a 0.6 and The Mick a 0.7, both down a tenth of a point, before Prison Break rated a flat 0.9.

The CW was at 0.6/2, with The Flash at a flat 1.0 while iZombie slipped 25% to 0.3.

Among Spanish-language nets, Univision did a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/1.