Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Split Tuesday Title

CBS and NBC posted twin 1.6 ratings in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with 6 shares. That was good enough to split broadcast’s Tuesday title. Next up was CW at 0.9/3, then ABC and Fox at 0.8/3.

NCIS did a 2.0 for CBS, up 5%, while NCIS: New Orleans slipped 11% to a 1.6 and Person of Interest was off 8% from its premiere at 1.1.

The Voice was up 13% to 1.8 on NBC, while Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both scored a 1.6; Med was up 7% and Fire was flat.

On The CW, The Flash scored a 1.3, up 8%, and Containment was a flat 0.5.

Fresh Off the Boat and The Real O’Neals posted 0.9s on ABC, both down a tenth, before Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. did a flat 0.9. Battlebots: The Gears Awaken rated a 0.6; that was a preview show before Battlebots debuts June 23.

Fox’s New Girl showed a 1.1, then Grandfathered a 0.6 and another New Girl a 1.0. The Grinder rated a 0.6.

All four Fox slots were up a tenth over their performance a week ago.