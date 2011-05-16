Primetime Ratings: CBS Nabs Sunday with 'Survivor' Finale, Reunion Special

CBS' night of Survivor programming gave the network a win in the ratings race Sunday night,

with an overall 3.3 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The season finale of Survivor,

followed by its Live Reunion special earned a 3.8, up 15% from its last airing.

ABC came next with an overall 2.5/6. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition stayed flat at 2.1, followed by the

two-hour season finale of Desperate

Housewives, which rose 7% to a 3.0.

Fox's animation lineup handed the network a 2.2/6. American Dad was up 13% to a 1.7,

followed by The Simpsons which was

steady at 2.5. Bob's Burgers grew 10%

to a 2.2; Family Guy followed a 3.3,

up a tenth from last week. The season finale of The Cleveland Show was also up a tenth to a 2.3.

NBC followed with an overall 1.7/4. Minute To Win It returned with a solid 1.0, while Celebrity Apprentice stayed flat at 2.4.