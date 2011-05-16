Primetime Ratings: CBS Nabs Sunday with 'Survivor' Finale, Reunion Special
CBS' night of Survivor programming gave the network a win in the ratings race Sunday night,
with an overall 3.3 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. The season finale of Survivor,
followed by its Live Reunion special earned a 3.8, up 15% from its last airing.
ABC came next with an overall 2.5/6. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition stayed flat at 2.1, followed by the
two-hour season finale of Desperate
Housewives, which rose 7% to a 3.0.
Fox's animation lineup handed the network a 2.2/6. American Dad was up 13% to a 1.7,
followed by The Simpsons which was
steady at 2.5. Bob's Burgers grew 10%
to a 2.2; Family Guy followed a 3.3,
up a tenth from last week. The season finale of The Cleveland Show was also up a tenth to a 2.3.
NBC followed with an overall 1.7/4. Minute To Win It returned with a solid 1.0, while Celebrity Apprentice stayed flat at 2.4.
