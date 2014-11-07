Primetime Ratings: CBS’ ‘McCarthys’ Holds Steady

TheMcCarthys’ second episode matched its premiere a week earlier in 18-49 ratings, but still finished well below the rest of CBS’ comedies Thursday night. With a 1.7, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, The McCarthys lost 26% of its lead in from Two and a Half Men, which was down one tenth of a point from last week with a 2.3. CBS led off the night with The Big Bang Theory, which was up one tenth from last week at 4.2 and was the night’s top-rated broadcast show. Mom followed with a 2.6, up one tenth. Elementary was up 17% at 1.4. CBS was the night’s No. 2 broadcaster, averaging a 2.3 rating and 7 share.

Numbers for CBS and NBC may be adjusted later due to preemptions for NFL football in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

ABC led the night with a 2.7 / 6. Grey’s Anatomy was down one tenth of a point at 2.4. Scandal was down 6% at 2.9. How to Get Away With Murder was up one tenth at 2.8.

NBC finished third with a 1.3 / 4, tied with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision. Comedies Bad Judge and A to Z, both effectively canceled Oct. 31 when NBC announced that neither would extend beyond its 13 episode order, were up from last week—Bad Judge up 22% at 1.1 and A to Z up 43% at 1.0. The Biggest Loser was up 18% from last week at 1.3. Parenthood was up 27% at 1.4.

Fox averaged a 1.0 / 3. Bones was even with last week at 1.3. Gracepoint was down one tenth at 0.7.

The CW averaged a 0.6 / 2. The Vampire Diaries was down one tenth at 0.7. Reign was down one tenth at 0.4.