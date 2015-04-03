Primetime Ratings: CBS’ Lineup Tumbles in Return, Still Tops Thursday

CBS returned its Thursday lineup from a few weeks off to heavy declines, yet still managed to lead the broadcasters with an overall 1.9 rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Big Bang Theory tumbled 27% to a 3.2, while The Odd Couple fell 24% to post its lowest rating so far with a 1.9. Mom and Elementary fell a more modest two tenths to a 2.0 and 1.2, respectively.

CBS wasn’t the only network to see hefty drop-offs from last week.

ABC was in second with a 1.7/6. Despite drops for Grey’s Anatomy (down 18% to a series-low 1.8) and Scandal (down 9% to a 2.1), the Shonda Rhimes’ series were the top two dramas in the demo Thursday. American Crime fell 15% to a 1.2.

NBC pulled in third with a 1.2/4. The Blacklist matched last week's series low 1.6 and The Slap ended its run even with a 0.7. Dateline earned a 1.3, up 30% from last week.

Fox’s Backstrom fell a tenth to a 0.8, while Bones dipped 15% to a 1.1. Fox was in fourth with a 0.9/3.

The CW aired repeats.