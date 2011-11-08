Primetime Ratings: CBS' Lineup Up as ItControls Monday

CBS

handily grabbed the ratings victory Monday night, garnering an overall 4.0

rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Two

and a Half Men continued to draw a big crowd, putting up a 5.1, up 8% from

last week. At 8 p.m., How I Met Your Mother and 2 Broke Girls

were both up 7% to a 4.4 and 4.5, respectively. Mike & Molly was up

11% to a 4.2 and Hawaii Five-0 was up a tenth to a 3.0.

NBC's

newsmagazine Rock Center With Brian Williams held steady in its second

week, posting another 1.0. The Sing-Off was up a tenth to a 1.5 from

8-10 p.m. The network had an overall 1.3/3, good enough for fourth place.

ABC

finished in second with an overall 3.1/8. Dancing With the Stars

returned to form with a 3.4 from 8-10 p.m., up 21% from last week's record low.

Castle slipped 14% to a 2.5.

Coming

in at third was Fox with a 2.7/6. Rookie Terra Nova rebounded from last

week's series low to post a 2.6, up 24%, while House went up two tenths

to a 2.7.

The

CW rounded out the night with a 0.6/1 in A18-49. Hart of Dixie and Gossip

Girl each garnered a 0.6 rating for the demo.