Primetime Ratings: CBS Lineup Hits Season Highs

It was a boffo Monday for CBS, as much of its lineup hit

season-high ratingswith adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. How I Met Your Mother was up 17% to a 3.4 rating, followed by a

Big Bang Theory repeat, which drew a 3.2, more than a full point higher

than what the time slot had been averaging. 2 Broke Girls hit a season-high

4.0, up 18% and Mike & Molly rose 24% to a season-best 3.6. At 10

p.m., Hawaii Five-0 also drew its best rating of the season, rising 5%

to a 2.3. CBS finished in second with an overall 3.1 rating/8 share.

NBC again won Monday with a 3.8/9. The Voice was up

14% to a 4.2 and Revolution ended the first half of its rookie season up

12% to a 2.9.

Fox and ABC tied for third (ABC bested Fox in total viewers)

with a 1.7/4. Bones was up 15% to a 2.3 and The Mob Doctor was up

three tenths to a 1.2

ABC's Dancing With the Stars performance finale hit a

season-high 2.6 rating, but that was down 36% from last fall's performance

finale. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition drew a 1.3

from 9-11 p.m.

The CW finished with a 0.5/1. 90210 was up a tenth

with 18-49s to a 0.5 and up two tenths with 18-34s to a 0.6. Gossip

Girl was even with 18-49s at 0.4 and up a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.6.