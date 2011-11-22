Primetime Ratings: CBS' Lineup Drops, Still Wins Monday

CBS was the clear winner on Monday night with an overall

4.0 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers,

though its shows were down across the board. How I Met Your Mother was down 7% to a 4.3, followed by 2 Broke Girls, down 8% to a 4.4. Two and a Half Men slipped 4% to a 5.2

and Mike & Molly was down 5% to a

4.2. At 10 p.m., Hawaii Five-0 tumbled

15% to a 2.8.

ABC was a distant second with a 2.8/7 as it aired part

one of the season finale of Dancing With the

Stars, which was down 27% from last year to a 3.6. New game show You Deserve It followed the finale,

premiering at a 2.1. Castle returned up

13% from its last original on Nov. 7, to a 2.7.

It

should be noted that local ABC affiliates in Boston and Kansas City broadcast Monday Night Football, leading to higher than normal

adjustments in the final numbers.

Fox's Terra Nova

continued to fall, dropping 9% to a 2.1, while House was even with last week at a 2.5. The network earned an

overall 2.3/6 for third place.

NBC was next with an overall 1.2/3 as Rock

Center with Brian Williams dropped 18% to a 0.9. Earlier, The Sing Off was up a tenth to a 1.4.

The CW's Hart of Dixie

was steady at a 0.7 in the A18-49 demo, but rose 14% in the A18-34 demo to a 0.8. Gossip Girl grew a tenth to a 0.7 in 18-49 and was up 29% in 18-34 to a 0.9. The network ended with an

overall 0.7/2.