Primetime Ratings: CBS Lineup Down, Still Leads Tuesday
CBS edged out the competition for a win on Tuesday night
with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers, though its entire primetime lineup was down. NCIS slipped a tenth to a 3.8, while spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles fell 9% to a 2.9. Unforgettable tumbled 17% to a 1.9.
ABC's Cougar Town was
down in its second episode a tenth to a 1.7, while its lead-out The River was steady at 1.7. Earlier, Last Man Standing was flat at 2.2. At 10
p.m., Body of Proof rebounded 17%
from last week's series low to a 1.4, putting the network in fourth at 1.7/4.
Fox was a close second with an overall 2.8/7. Glee was up a tick from last week's
season low to a 2.9, but New Girl fell
to a new season-low 3.0. Raising Hope was
the only show to grow, up 5% to a 2.2.
NBC, in third at 2.1/5, saw The Biggest Loser rise 10% to a 2.3. Parenthood was up just a tenth from last week's series low to a
1.7.
The CW's Ringer climbed
a tenth from its series low to a 0.5. The network ended with an overall 0.5/1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.