Primetime Ratings: CBS Lineup Down, Still Leads Tuesday

CBS edged out the competition for a win on Tuesday night

with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers, though its entire primetime lineup was down. NCIS slipped a tenth to a 3.8, while spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles fell 9% to a 2.9. Unforgettable tumbled 17% to a 1.9.

ABC's Cougar Town was

down in its second episode a tenth to a 1.7, while its lead-out The River was steady at 1.7. Earlier, Last Man Standing was flat at 2.2. At 10

p.m., Body of Proof rebounded 17%

from last week's series low to a 1.4, putting the network in fourth at 1.7/4.

Fox was a close second with an overall 2.8/7. Glee was up a tick from last week's

season low to a 2.9, but New Girl fell

to a new season-low 3.0. Raising Hope was

the only show to grow, up 5% to a 2.2.

NBC, in third at 2.1/5, saw The Biggest Loser rise 10% to a 2.3. Parenthood was up just a tenth from last week's series low to a

1.7.

The CW's Ringer climbed

a tenth from its series low to a 0.5. The network ended with an overall 0.5/1.