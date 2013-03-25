Primetime Ratings: CBS Lineup Boosted By NCAA Tournament Overrun

CBS was in first Sunday night with an overall 2.4 rating/6

share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The net's

lineup was offset by roughly 45 minutes due to overrun of the net's coverage of

the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Final numbers will be available

later Monday.





Fox took second with a 1.7/4, airing a mix of repeats and

originals. After a repeat of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers remained even

with last week at 1.7. Family Guy rose 8% to a 2.6 and American Dad

returned to its 9:30 time slot up 21% to a 2.3.





ABC was in third with a 1.6/4. Once Upon a Time

dropped 9% to a series-low 2.1, Revenge was flat at 1.8 and Red Widow

improved 20% to a 1.2.





NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice declined 17% to a

season-low 1.5, while Dateline fell 15% to a 1.1, a season-low for a

Sunday telecast.



