Primetime Ratings: CBS Lineup Boosted By NCAA Tournament Overrun
CBS was in first Sunday night with an overall 2.4 rating/6
share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The net's
lineup was offset by roughly 45 minutes due to overrun of the net's coverage of
the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Final numbers will be available
later Monday.
Fox took second with a 1.7/4, airing a mix of repeats and
originals. After a repeat of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers remained even
with last week at 1.7. Family Guy rose 8% to a 2.6 and American Dad
returned to its 9:30 time slot up 21% to a 2.3.
ABC was in third with a 1.6/4. Once Upon a Time
dropped 9% to a series-low 2.1, Revenge was flat at 1.8 and Red Widow
improved 20% to a 1.2.
NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice declined 17% to a
season-low 1.5, while Dateline fell 15% to a 1.1, a season-low for a
Sunday telecast.
