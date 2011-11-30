Primetime Ratings: CBS Leads Tuesday With Record 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show'
CBS' double dose of specials led the way to a win on
Tuesday night, with an overall 3.8 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show drew
record numbers as it jumped 35% from last year's show to a 4.6 rating, its highest
in the demo ever. The show also drew its largest audience since 2002
with 10.3 million viewers. At 8 p.m., the Christmas classic Rudolph
the Red-Nosed Reindeer was up 5% from last year's airing on the same night
to a 4.0.
Fox, landing in second with an overall 3.1/8, saw growth
across the board as its lineup returned from a week off. Glee rose 7% to a 3.2, while
New Girl was up a tenth to a 3.6. Raising
Hope was up 9% to a 2.4.
Both NBC's shows matched their season highs, with The Biggest Loser rising 20% to a 2.4
and Parenthood, at 10 p.m., growing
16% to a 2.2. The network was in third with an overall 2.3/6.
ABC followed with an overall 1.7/4. Both new comedies Last Man Standing, down to a 2.4, and Man Up!, down to a 1.7, fell 11% from
last week. Body of Proof returned
from its last new airing on Nov. 15 down 10% to a 1.8 following a repeat of The Middle.
90210 showed improvement
in its target demos, up 33% in A18-49 to a 0.8 and 43% in A18-34 to a 1.0. Ringer fell a tenth in A18-49 to a 0.6.
The CW wrapped the night with an overall 0.7/2.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.