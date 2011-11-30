Primetime Ratings: CBS Leads Tuesday With Record 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show'

CBS' double dose of specials led the way to a win on

Tuesday night, with an overall 3.8 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show drew

record numbers as it jumped 35% from last year's show to a 4.6 rating, its highest

in the demo ever. The show also drew its largest audience since 2002

with 10.3 million viewers. At 8 p.m., the Christmas classic Rudolph

the Red-Nosed Reindeer was up 5% from last year's airing on the same night

to a 4.0.

Fox, landing in second with an overall 3.1/8, saw growth

across the board as its lineup returned from a week off. Glee rose 7% to a 3.2, while

New Girl was up a tenth to a 3.6. Raising

Hope was up 9% to a 2.4.

Both NBC's shows matched their season highs, with The Biggest Loser rising 20% to a 2.4

and Parenthood, at 10 p.m., growing

16% to a 2.2. The network was in third with an overall 2.3/6.

ABC followed with an overall 1.7/4. Both new comedies Last Man Standing, down to a 2.4, and Man Up!, down to a 1.7, fell 11% from

last week. Body of Proof returned

from its last new airing on Nov. 15 down 10% to a 1.8 following a repeat of The Middle.

90210 showed improvement

in its target demos, up 33% in A18-49 to a 0.8 and 43% in A18-34 to a 1.0. Ringer fell a tenth in A18-49 to a 0.6.

The CW wrapped the night with an overall 0.7/2.