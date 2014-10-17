Primetime Ratings: CBS Leads Thursday With Pats-Jets

CBS led Thursday with its first wire-to-wire close Thursday Night Football game of the season with an overall 3.6 rating/11 share with adults 18-49 in primetime, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The New England Patriots’ 27-25 win over the New York Jets posted an 11.6 overnight rating in the metered-markets, up four tenths from last week.

ABC took second with a 2.7/8, as rookie How To Get Away With Murder continued to perform well at 10 p.m., but slid for the third straight week since its premiere to a 2.7, down 13% from last week. Grey’s Anatomy was even with a 2.4 and Scandal shed a tenth to a 2.9.

NBC and Fox tied for third with a 1.2/4. Gracepoint slid another tenth to a 0.8, while Bones remained steady with a 1.6.

For NBC, The Biggest Loser rose a tenth to a 1.3, while Bad Judge slid a tenth to a 1.2 and fellow rookie A to Z was even with a 1.0. Parenthood was even as well with a 1.3.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.7/2. The Vampire Dairies and Reign each rose a tenth to a 0.9 and 0.6 rating, respectively. In the net’s targeted adults 18-34 demo, Vampire Dairies drew a 0.9 and Reign notched a 0.4.