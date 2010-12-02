Primetime Ratings: CBS Leads With 'Survivor,' 'Grammy Nominations'

CBS won Wednesday night with total viewers and adults 18-49,

posting a 2.5 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Survivor: Nicaragua jumped 3% to

a 3.6 while the Grammy Nominations

Concert tumbled 26% from last year to a 1.7 with adults 18-49.

Fox was second with a 2.1/6 overall and Hell's Kitchen up 18% from last week at a 2.6 rating

with the key adults demo. Human Target improved

14% from last week but still earned a lowly 1.6.

NBC placed third with a 2,0/6. Undercovers was up a notch from its last new episode on Nov. 11 to

a 1.3 with adults 18-49. Law & Order: SVU

rose 19% from its last new episode (Nov. 17) to a 2.5 rating. Law & Order: LA was up 16% from Nov. 17 to a 3.3

rating.

ABC was fourth with a 1.5/4. The Whole

Truth, theonly original show on

the net for the night, marked a series low 0.9 adults 18-49 rating after having

been off the air for the entirety of November sweeps.

The CW trailed with an overall 1.1/3 in the 18-49 demo for America's Next Top Model (1.5) and Hellcats (0.8). The finale of ANTM set a season high for the net's target women 18-34 demo with a

2.5 rating. Hellcats, however, was down 18% with that demo from its

last original episode on Nov. 17 to a 1.4.