Primetime Ratings: CBS Leads Night Full of Preseason Preemptions

On a Thursday night that had preemptions for NFL preseason football on every network, CBS came out ahead with a 1.9 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Big Brother drew a 2.4 rating, while Under the Dome earned a 1.4. All ratings are tentative and will change when numbers are released later Friday.

ABC finished with a 1.3/4 and NBC pulled in a 1.3/5. The finales of ABC’s Mistresses and Rookie Blue grabbed a 1.4 and 1.2, respectively.

NBC’s Food Fighters took home a 1.3 and Dateline Mystery earned a 1.4.

The CW and Fox aired repeats.