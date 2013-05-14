Primetime Ratings: CBS Lands in Second With 'How I Met Your Mother,' '2 Broke Girls' Finales

CBS aired a pair of season finales on Monday night, with the

eighth season ender of How I Met Your Mother

-- in which viewers finally got a glimpse of the fabled mother in the series

-- earning a 3.4 adults 18-49 rating, up 31% from last week but down 6% from its season

premiere. 2 Broke Girls also finished out this

season's run up 7% from last week at a 2.9, but down 22% from

its premiere. Mike & Molly improved a tenth to a 2.4, while Hawaii Five-0 slipped a tenth to a 1.8

at 10 p.m. CBS finished in second on the night with an overall 2.5/7.

ABC, though in third with an overall 2.0/6, still topped its

competition in total viewers. The network aired the season finale of Castle, which was up 10% from last week

to a 2.2 and up a tenth from its season premiere. Dancing With the Stars was even with last week, tying its

series-low 2.0 rating.

The CW aired the two-hour series finale of 90210, which was even with last week at

a 0.3 in the network's targeted 18-34 demo as well as 18-49.

NBC won with an overall 3.1/9, but was second in total viewers

to ABC. The Voice fell 12% to a 3.6,

while Revolution fell a tenth to a

1.9.

Fox, in fourth with an overall 1.7/5, aired a special

two-hour episode of Hell's Kitchen,

which was down 11% from its last episode on Tuesday.