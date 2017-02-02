Primetime Ratings: CBS, ‘Hunted’ Top Repeat-Heavy Night
By Luke McCord
CBS topped broadcasters in primetime Thursday with a 1.2 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hunted scored a 1.3, even with last week. Criminal Minds earned a 1.3, while Code Black jumped two tenths to a 1.1.
ABC, Fox and NBC all tied with 1.0/4s. ABC and NBC both aired repeats.
Fox’s special Showtime at the Apollo reeled in a 0.8, and Star rose a tenth to a 1.3.
The CW pulled in a 0.5/2. Arrow matched last week’s 0.6, and The 100 earned a 0.4 for its season premiere.
Among Spanish-language broadcasters, Univision and Telemundo both earned 0.6/2s.
