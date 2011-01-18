Primetime Ratings: CBS Holds Steady With Tuesday Win

CBS topped Tuesday with adults 18-49, posting a 3.5 rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The net also led with total viewers with 11.7 million.

CBS' lineup was more or less on par with its last new episodes on Jan. 3. How I Met Your Mother was even at a 3.9 rating with adults 18-49. Rules of Engagement fell 6% to a 3.2, Two and a Half Men was down a tick to a 4.6 and Mike & Molly jumped 3% to a 3.8 rating. Hawaii Five-0 was flat at a 2.9.

Fox came in second with an overall 2.7/7 with adults 18-49. House was back with its first new episode since Nov. 22, up slightly to a 3.6. Lie to Me was up 20% from last week to a 1.8 rating.

ABC followed with a 2.3/6 for the night. The Bachelor was down 4% to a 2.7 with adults 18-49.

NBC placed fourth with a 2.0/5. Chuck returned to tie its season high 2.0 rating with the key adults demo. The Cape was down 31% from Sunday's double-episode premiere, posting a 1.8 with adults 18-49. The premiere of Kathy Bates-starrer Harry's Law was off to a modest start, drawing a 2.1 with adults 18-49.

The CW rounded out the night with reruns, posting an overall 0.3/1.